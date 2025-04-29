Aleem Khan wants direct flights between Pakistan and Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Minister for Transport Marat Karabayev, currently on an official visit to Pakistan, held an important meeting with Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan.

During the meeting, both sides engaged in detailed discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral trade and strengthening mutual relations. Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized the need to launch direct flights between Pakistan and Kazakhstan from Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi while he also highlighted the importance of facilitating better visa conditions for Pakistani traders and tourists visiting Kazakhstan. Referring to his own visit to Central Asian States, he pointed out that there is vast potential for cooperation between the two countries across various sectors. He stated that Pakistan is keen to improve road infrastructure to strengthen ties with Central Asian States as land connectivity is the key to trade development and effective linkages through Roads and Railways hold the promise of a brighter future, he added. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan stressed that Pakistan could be connected to Central Asia via Afghanistan for which the current visit of Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport highly is significant.

In his conversation, Kazak Transport Minister Marat Karabayev expressed his country’s desire to enhance land connectivity with Pakistan and other countries over the next five years. He also discussed Kazakhstan’s modern communications and transport infrastructure, describing his visit to Pakistan as pleasant and productive. He appreciated his meetings with various Federal Ministers as fruitful. Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin along with high-level officials including the Chairman of the Trade Ministry, Deputy Chairmen of Railways & Water Resources, Deputy Ministers of Energy and Transport, and CEOs of relevant management boards also participated in the meeting. From Pakistan’s side, the Federal Secretary for Communications, high ranking officers of NLC, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and senior officials were present. Transport Minister of Kazak Marat Karabayev extended invitation to Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan to visit Kazakhstan which he accepted with appreciation. Federal Minister expressed his willingness to visit Kazakhstan in the near future.