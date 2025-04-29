PSO demonstrates operational resilience amid market challenges

Pakistan State Oil (PSO), a leading player in the nation’s energy sector, has reported a steady financial and operational performance for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 (9MFY25), highlighting its resilience, strategic focus, and market dominance despite ongoing economic and industry challenges.

For 9MFY25, PSO posted a net profit of PKR 15.3 billion, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of PKR 32.5. Gross sales surged to PKR 2.5 trillion (9MFY24: PKR 2.8 trillion), reinforcing PSO’s significant presence in the national energy landscape.

The group recorded a net profit of PKR 12.3 billion for the period, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of PKR 26.2 compared to an EPS of PKR 35.5 during 9MFY24.

PSO upheld its leadership position in key fuel segments, maintaining a 46% market share in white oil, including 46.5% in diesel, and an impressive 99% in the jet fuel market. The company continued expansion of its retail network to 3,641 stations, following the strategic opening of 67 new outlets, further solidifying its market presence.

In a pioneering step for aviation fueling, PSO introduced a mobile jet fuel refueling facility at the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIAP), supporting Pakistan’s infrastructure ambitions. Further solidifying its international credentials, PSO became a member of the Joint Inspection Group (JIG), the global authority on aviation fuel handling safety and standards.

To enhance operational efficiency and drive future expansion, PSO upgraded storage infrastructure at critical sites including Keamari Terminal, Lubricant Manufacturing Plant, (Karachi) and Daulatpur, (Punjab), restoring 5.3 KMT of storage capacity. Upcoming upgrades at Sihala and the LMPA are expected to increase by an additional 5.2 KMT.

Beyond business, PSO contributed PKR 334 million to social and community development, including PKR 120 million dedicated to a nationwide Ramadan ration distribution initiative. These efforts reflect the company’s deep commitment to inclusive and sustainable development.

PSO management continues to engage with stakeholders and authorities to address key challenges, including managing trade receivables, through strategic discussions and collaborative effort.

The company remains focused on embracing cutting-edge technologies, expanding its product portfolio, and investing in renewable energy – aligning itself with global trends toward cleaner, greener energy solutions.

The company’s management expressed gratitude to the Board of Management, Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), shareholders, and employees for their steadfast support and trust.