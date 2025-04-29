Habib University hosts book talk with Zafar Masud

Habib University proudly hosted a compelling book talk featuring Zafar Masud, President and CEO of the Bank of Punjab, who discussed his latest book, “Seat 1C.” The event took place in the H.M Habib Auditorium and attracted a diverse audience eager to hear Masud’s heartfelt journey of surviving the tragic plane crash on May 22, 2020, which claimed 98 lives.

“Seat 1C” is a part memoir, part essay that not only recounts the harrowing experience of the crash but also delves into Masud’s profound reflections and takeaways. Drawing from history, literature, art, philosophy, mythology and more, Masud advocates for a life lived with empathy for oneself and others.

The event commenced with opening remarks by Ms. Aqsa Junejo, Director of Resource Development at Habib University, who introduced the esteemed author and the moderator of the talk, Naveen Naqvi, a renowned journalist and actress. Following this, Dr. Aamir Hasan, Vice President of Academic Affairs, delivered a warm welcome note, setting the tone for an insightful discussion, “I am grateful to Zafar sahab, who has been a true champion of Habib University. Around the world, institutions of higher learning carry a vital responsibility, not only to nurture and intellectually enrich their students, but also extend the spirit of learning and dialogue beyond its walls,” he said.

During the conversation, Masud emphasized the importance of seeking therapy to heal from traumas, a topic often overlooked in the context of strong, empathetic leadership. His reflections on the transformative event in his life provided the audience with a clearer perspective on resilience and the significance of being granted a second chance at life. As he read various excerpts from his book, he shared some lessons he took away from the harrowing incident in his life. One of those he shared was, “What’s important is how you are contributing as a human being and what you are giving to society. It is an evolution process, and the learning will never stop.”

The discussion was followed by an ecstatic Q&A session, where the audience engaged with Masud on various aspects of his journey and the themes of his book, such as catharsis in writing the book, reflecting on the trauma he endured, as well what makes compassionate banking and leadership.