Lu hopes for cementing Pakistan ties under Shehbaz-led govt

US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu has hailed and expressed hope for a further improvement of the United States’ “strong relation” with the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government.

Lu is the diplomat whose supposed warning to former Pakistan ambassador to the US Asad Majeed was the subject of a cipher sent by the envoy to Islamabad. It was the same document that PTI founder Imran Khan used to allege a US conspiracy to oust his government in 2022.

In an interview with private TV channel, Lu said while responding to a question on summing up relations with the incumbent government: “We have a very strong relation with Shehbaz Sharif’s government. We have a very strong relation with Pakistani people. We look forward to that strengthening year after year.”

Remarking on the country’s economic conditions, he said the US was “very encouraged” by Pakistan’s currently undergoing economic recovery.

He said he met Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb who briefed him on the “very serious plans and reforms” being taken by the federal government.

“These are not easy but this is the future of Pakistan. This is how Pakistan will stabilise its economy and really move forward for the benefit of its young people and all Pakistanis,” Lu said.

Speaking on security issues and the increasing cross-border attacks from Afghanistan, Lu said that counter-terrorism efforts were ongoing with the military and government.

“We are there to support. We want Pakistan to succeed. We believe in Pakistan.”

US President Joe Biden emphasised last week that an enduring partnership between Pakistan and the United States was crucial for global and regional stability.

Biden highlighted this key aspect of the bilateral relationship while accepting the letter of credence from Pakistan’s new envoy Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, marking the start of his tenure as the country’s 30th ambassador to the United States.

Economy and security are the two areas in which Pakistan has lately been pushing for enhanced cooperation with the US as these are the two most pressing challenges facing the country currently, which the government intends to address through external support.