NADRA issues important advisory for general public

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued an advisory urging the public to avoid making unnecessary photocopies of essential documents. According to a NADRA spokesperson, there is no need for necessary photocopies of National Identity Cards (NICs), Family Registration Certificates (FRCs), and other documents issued by NADRA. “There is no need for citizens to bring photocopies of these documents, such as NICs, FRCs, and B-Forms, when visiting National Database and Registration Authority offices. Instead, citizens should bring the original document or simply the NADRA-issued number printed on the document.”The advisory highlights that unnecessary photocopies of important documents can pose security risks, as they may be misused by unauthorized individuals.In case of any complaints, citizens are advised to file them at https://complaints.nadra.gov.pk National Database and Registration Authority was established as National Database Organization (NDO), an attached department under the Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan in 1998. On 10 March, 2000, NDO & Directorate General of Registration (DGR) merged to form NADRA; an independent corporate body with requisite autonomy to operate independently and facilitate good governance.