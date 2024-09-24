New Technology update – Press Industry Finds Cybersecurity Solutions

Cybersecurity threats manifest in various forms, such as advanced domestic and transnational spyware, denial-of-service attacks, malware, ransomware, and phishing attacks. Various entities such as nation-states, politicians, influential individuals, corporations, criminal organizations, and extremist groups can be responsible for employing these tactics.

Further, a lack of resources continues to play a critical role in news publishers’ and journalists’

ability to protect against and respond to digital security threats. The digital security of publishers, journalists, and their sources worldwide is at risk from various threats. In numerous regions globally, publishers, journalists, and their sources face cyber security risks that endanger their digital safety.

Concerns about digital security for publishers, journalists, and their sources are widespread worldwide. In the midst of these challenges, Viraj Asher, a renowned Journalist who identified these threats, made the move from Dubai to the USA to develop a cybersecurity system for Journalists.

Press Protec, developed by Asher, provided a frontline, AI driven cybersecurity framework for ready use by the press increasing journalists’ awareness of and response to information security challenges, including safeguarding and securely communicating with sources and whistleblowers. It mitigates the impact of digital intimidation tactics on press freedom and journalists’ capacity to report stories in the public interest.