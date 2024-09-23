Sazgar Engineering revs up for local assembly by 2025

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SAZEW), a Pakistani auto manufacturer, on Monday announced its plans to launch New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in the country.

The listed company also plans to roll out the CKD [Completely Knocked Down] models of NEVs before the end of December 31, 2025, it informed in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“The Board of Directors (BoD) of the company has approved an expansion plan of the company which includes the expansion of existing paint shop, construction of new warehousing facilities, installation of solar system of 4-megawatt and construction, erection, installation of new manufacturing facilities for the local assembly of NEVs subject to the approval of relevant government regulatory authorities,” read the notice.

NEVs refer to vehicles that are powered by alternative energy sources instead of traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) that run on fossil fuels like gasoline or diesel. They can be divided into three main categories i.e. hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), and battery electric vehicles (BEVs).