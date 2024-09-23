UMT President Murad extend congratulations on Saudi National Day

Former Provincial Minister and President of the University of Management and Technology (UMT) Ibrahim Hasan Murad extended his warmest congratulations to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the entire Saudi nation on Saudi Arabia’s National Day.

Ibrahim Murad expressed his best wishes for the security, stability, and prosperity of Saudi Arabia. He said that we pay tribute to the young and visionary leadership of Mohammed bin Salman, who is paving a new path for the Kingdom’s progress and prosperity. His efforts in driving reform and modernization are commendable.

Former Minister shed light on the lasting bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, saying that the relationship between the two nations is longstanding and deep-rooted. The Muslim Ummah holds Saudi Arabia in great esteem, particularly due to its pivotal role as the custodian of the Holy Kaaba.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support, Ibrahim Murad stated that Pakistan stands determinedly with its brotherly nation, Saudi Arabia, under all circumstances. We look forward to further strengthening our bilateral ties.

On this special occasion, President UMT also highlighted the educational collaboration between the two countries stating, that Saudi students are currently pursuing higher education here on scholarships, which not only enhances their personal and academic growth but also strengthens the strong bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.