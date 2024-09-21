Daily Times

Matt Damon shares insight into family’s major adjustment after daughter’s college milestone

Matt Damon wasn’t exactly ready for this kind of downsizing. Indeed, the Good Will Hunting star-who shares daughters Alexia Barroso, 26, Isabella, 18, Gia, 16, and Stella, 13, with wife Luciana Damon-recently detailed the changes his family is going through since Isabella headed to college. “We have a 26-year-old, so we’ve been through this once before but it’s still a major adjustment for us and for her sisters,” he explained to E! News at Stella Artois’ Let’s Do Dinner event in New York Sept. 19. “It’s a different household with one less person there. So, it’s a big adjustment.” And Matt had previously opened up on his nervousness toward sending Isabella off to school. “It’s a lot,” he admitted to E! News of anticipating his daughter leaving the nest in July. “It’s a surreal kind of time and the way it operates in your life, the older you get, because it just feels like I was holding her yesterday.”

