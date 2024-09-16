Caught Between Devil and Deep Sea

No wonder why people have frenzied out into fleeing Pakistan; they’re getting as hot to trot to do this as an infant wanting to grab virtual impressions of Cinderella on screen physically. Not a moment they’d spare telling you they’re all set to get aboded anywhere outside their country, even if they merely secure a chunk of suburban Europe or a tad of a low-profile precinct of Canada for living.

As the economic ship capsized and an unprecedented surge of impoverishment failed all gears in Pakistan, the once ‘far-from-happening’ illusion seemed to be perfectly happening.

No one denies that the straits are dire, the circumstances look abnormally unhealthy, the government is wobbling like a swaying boozer after having the last Pinot Noir shot, and the institutions are shamelessly making hay while the sun isn’t shining. This is all happening to the extent where the shades of draconian onslaughts and non-state actors shamelessly binge on resources while further deepening the miseries and the only happy place appears to be outside Pakistan, unfortunately!

An authentic study says more than half a million people left the country in the first three months of 2023. The proliferating circular debts and 77.7 billion dollars to be paid to creditors in the next three years are those grim black holes sized enough to gulp any optimism.

“The nation’s economic future is in the doldrums” is the most common ‘by-line’ and stamps the total loss of the very trust that once existed among people.

The idea of leaving the country and settling somewhere abroad is, however, vague!

The ability to interpret between ‘worst and best’ seems to have lost vigour, consequently doubling down on miseries. To be or not to be, that is the question. Whether we should live or die is the most common question asked by a regular citizen of Pakistan who, unfortunately, doesn’t belong to any grid available in the power matrix of Pakistani society!

Well, honestly, I understand the slim employment opportunities that exist, fueled by proliferating bleak prospects coming down the timeline, plus the onus of circular debts further wreaking blows on our financial forehead. But are we well-to-do candidates for a rewarding future abroad? If yes, then my first reaction would hit you as a question: how many chances do you stand in terms of acquiring the essentials of life with fundamental amenities?

For example, in Canada, a few fact-finding reports imply horrendous revelations. The Pakistani diaspora is not only suffering to grab the basic amenities of life but is also in sheer disarray about whether to keep seeing off the foes with whom they’re dealing each day or go back to their dens.

Statistics released by the Canadian Government indicate less than 50 percent of Pakistani female labour participation – a complete train wreck of a basic household economy.

For example, from a group of students to large families, the accommodation is a sword of Damocles over their heads. The tiny apartments leave them no space but a hair’s breadth. The influx is so rampant that most of them are crammed like toys in a bag. No wonder why, in Canada, 38% of the housing units do not meet Canada’s national occupancy standards.

The rate of poor-quality housing is two times worse than that of a normal European house. Besides, every other household in the area spends more than 50% of the family income on shelter costs.

Pakistani immigrants pose additional challenges. Their large families and dependents contribute to raising living expenses. The unemployment and crime rates stand at whoppingly high numbers, and the ability to subdue criminals is getting increasingly fragile. The police crack your joke, and the other productive thing besides cordoning off the area is to hand you over some precautionary advice.

The ones with jobs aren’t earning much to live a basic lifestyle. Ironically, the conflated per capita income per household becomes inadequate to pay bills and put reasonable food on the table.

Moreover, the chauvinistic framework of Pakistani families doesn’t allow women to participate in earning leagues, which testifies to the statistics released by the Canadian Government indicating less than 50% of Pakistani female labour participation-a complete train wreck of a basic household economy. Someone perfectly put it: “With more than half of the women of Pakistani origin not working, their families’ struggle for economic parity remains an elusive goal.”

Plus, poor economic outcomes for Pakistani immigrants are due to the relatively inferior quality of education in Pakistan as well. My compatriots try to obtain employment in the EU or Canada based on their credentials earned in Pakistan, and that mostly goes unrewarding. A medical or legal expert in Pakistan might have honed the delicacies of his professional nitty-gritty, but practising them abroad isn’t child’s play. It takes them a cumbersome process to get through to be able to reach ground zero to kick start.

In the United Kingdom, students consume tonnes of pounds for quality education, yet the prospects don’t get ideal, except for those few whose long-settled relatives support them with accommodation and other amenities. Those with no connections falter badly. Roaming across the high street, traversing the length and breadth of the city, and exhausting from pillar to post are a few healthy outcomes in the quest for a low-wage job!

The Middle East saga is even more appalling. The disaster starts at home!

A visa agent having Emirates visit visas dupes people in the name of work visas. The people are promised the acquisition of a residence permit (Iqama) within two months of their arrival. They are charged heavy amounts against each visa. It is worth noticing that, as per the UAE’s government rules, the work visas are free of charge. Those ignorant people fall into traps. Their hopes are dashed when most of them don’t get work in the UAE. In most cases, they are offered jobs by the companies. After a few months, the employers apply for bank loans in the employee’s name, and the misery lingers. The poor soul earning a slim wage a month never gets to know that a sum of fifty times his salary has been cashed out, and he’s either going behind bars or being expelled for good.

Well, I’m certainly not done. I’m seeing silver linings in the turnout of events. Something is impending. May be good rainy days, a bunch of mega projects that might turn the table, a few good decisions to put a leash on general depression, or something promising!

I’d stay here, personally. However, those willing to set out should follow simple steps. Make sure we keep our plans fortified and get real job offers. The whole family shifting is a train wreck and is mostly met with disasters. Keep your faith, and don’t get trapped by swindlers and opportunists. My final words!

The writer has been part of the National Media Workshop on Domestic Violence and Child Marriage, organized by the United Nations agency “UNFPA”, He can be reached at mbilal.isbpk@gmail.com. His X handle: @mbilalhamza.