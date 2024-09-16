CIFTIS bridges China-Pakistan banking gap

Shaikh Muhammad Shariq, Vice President of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Chief Representative in China Sunday said that China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) had emerged as a pivotal platform, fostering enhanced financial cooperation between Chinese banks and their international counterparts.

Addressing a seminar titled ‘Investment in Pakistan’, he said, “This year’s fair not only showcases innovative financial services but also facilitates meaningful dialogues and partnerships to strengthen global financial ties, particularly for NBP.”

“As the National Bank of Pakistan seeks to navigate an increasingly interconnected world, CIFTIS offers a unique opportunity to explore collaborative ventures that can drive mutual growth and stability in the financial sector,” he added. He said, “NBP can leverage the opportunity to showcase its services, connect with potential business partners, and explore new avenues for collaboration with Chinese financial institutions.”

“We are constantly working on technology upgradation to position ourselves as a digitally competitive, agile, and secure bank driven by data and innovation. The upgrade of the core banking application will continue through 2024, alongside the strengthening of our cyber security. Substantial investment in hardware and software will continue this year,” he stated.