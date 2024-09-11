Imran shuts the door on negotiations

Imran-KhanPakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding leader Imran Khan has defended Ali Amin Gandapur and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s controversial remarks that have landed him in hot water recently.

Talking about the K-P CM’s incendiary remarks, Khan claimed that Gandapur had merely expressed the ‘nation’s sentiments.’

‘Party members who had apologised for Gandapur’s remarks are weak cowards, they should not remain in the PTI,’ Imran Khan said.

Imran Khan also stated that the establishment has deceived them, and he is closing the doors to negotiations with all parties from today.

Speaking informally with journalists at Adiala Jail, he said that from “today he is instructing his party not to engage in any discussions with the establishment”.

“The establishment has deceived us, and from today, I am closing the doors to negotiations with the establishment and any other party.”

He mentioned that he had allowed six party leaders to negotiate with the establishment, but he has never stopped anyone from engaging in dialogue.

The date and NOC for the September 8 rally were provided by the establishment, and whether we get permission or not, we will hold the rally in Lahore on September 21.

Responding to allegations from Faisal Vawda regarding involvement in the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif, the formaer PTI leader denied any wrongdoing and called for an open trial to reveal the truth.

Imran Khan alleged that Faisal Vawda used to follow him around, trying to arrange a meeting with powers that be.

Imran Khan further stated that only democracy and the rule of law can save the nation. He also mentioned that he has no knowledge about the government’s deal with the IMF.

Noting that apart from Barrister Ali Zafar, no other party leader had come to meet him at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan appeared visibly upset during his informal conversation with journalists.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has come under fire for his tirade against journalists, his language used against his Punjab counterpart Maryam Nawaz and targeting of state institutions during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) power show in Islamabad.

“If the founder of the PTI is not legally released within one to two weeks, we will have him freed ourselves,” the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister said during Sunday’s event, announcing a rally in Lahore in the face of any obstacles or restrictions.

Several federal ministers and senators condemned the main opposition party’s firebrand leader.

In response, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan issued an unconditional apology on behalf of the K-P chief minister.

“We respect the entire journalist community,” Gohar said. “I extend an unconditional apology for any hurt caused by the chief minister’s remarks, which were directed at only a few journalists.”