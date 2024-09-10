SFA cracks down on food safety violations

The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) has initiated a province-wide crackdown on food safety violations, targeting areas such as Karachi, Thatta, Hyderabad, and Kotri, an official said on Tuesday.

The crackdown has resulted in fines totalling over Rs800,000 imposed on various establishments for violating food safety and hygiene standards.

Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Director General (DG) Muzammil Halipoto said that he had personally inspected the facilities to ensure compliance.

“A raid in Kotri’s industrial area resulted in a hefty fine of Rs500,000 imposed on an oil company for violating SFA regulations, with the inspection uncovering serious lapses in food safety compliance,” Halipoto said.

The DG SFA said that during a routine check at a prominent university’s cafeteria in Jamshoro, the authority discovered adulterated milk and poor hygiene practices, leading to a fine of Rs50,000 along with directives to address the violations.