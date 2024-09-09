Chinese firm installs 8 wind turbines

Orient Energy Systems, a local renewable solutions company announced completion of erection and installation of a total 38.4 MWs of

wind power plants, comprising 8 Goldwind turbines of 4.8 megawatts capacity each.

The development, powered by China’s prominent manufacturer, Goldwind, showcases wind power as another source of clean, green and low-cost energy for captive power market in the country’s Southern port and industrial city of Karachi.

Six of the 8 turbines were installed at Lucky Cement Ltd., Karachi while two of the turbines were installed at Yunus Textile Mills, Karachi, Gwadar Pro reported.

The Goldwind turbine, boasting an impressive hub height of 110 meters, is the largest wind turbine ever installed in the country, Orient Energy earlier said.

The 6’4.8 MWs Lucky Cement plant is arguably the largest captive wind power plant in the country.

The first captive wind power plant of 2*4.8 MWs capacity was installed by Liberty Mills, Karachi in March this year. Orient Energy has signed an agreement with the Goldwind for provision of 150 MWs wind power plants for Pakistan’s captive market.