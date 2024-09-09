Karachi Zoo welcomes three new lion cubs

The Karachi Zoo has welcomed three healthy lion cubs, born to a lioness on August 12, zoo officials confirmed.

The lioness and her cubs are reportedly in good health, and the public will be able to see the newborns in approximately two months when they reach eight weeks of age. Photos shared by zoo authorities show the cubs thriving under their mother’s care.

These latest arrivals have brought joy to the zoo following the loss of a Bengal tigress just last week.

The death of the Bengal tigress, aged 30, was attributed to natural causes, according to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) officials. Bengal tigers typically live between 18 and 20 years, making the tigress’s lifespan exceptionally long.

This birth of the cubs offers a refreshing turn of events for Karachi Zoo, which recently mourned the loss of one of its rarest animals.

The zoo is now preparing to present the cubs to the public once they are old enough.

While the zoo reports these developments, the full details regarding the health and wellbeing of the lioness and her cubs remain with the zoo management.