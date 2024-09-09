Interprovincial Harmony

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Act is back in the limelight. This year alone, there have been at least three attempts to alter the decision-making process of the water regulator and even protocols for appointmenting its Chairman; raising apprehensions about its authority and the potential impact on water distribution.

The amendments, if adopted, are said to have far-reaching consequences for Sindh, exacerbating its already chronic water shortage, and triggering widespread protests from those who fear a direct assault on the provincial powers.

We witnessed a similar wave of protest when the interim government forwarded an Ordinance for the Amendment of the IRSA Act to former President Arif Alvi in January 2024 – despite opposition by some Cabinet Ministers – who had, in turn, returned it after recording his objections.

Rightfully so, as it is evident that the Irsa Order has the potential to disrupt the delicate balance of interprovincial water accords and pose a threat to its federal and democratic character. Given these reservations, it is necessary for the government to first establish consensus in order to prioritise the interests of all Pakistanis, rather than bulldozing through controversial attempts to impose “dictatorial” control.

The future of water governance in Pakistan hinges on collaborative efforts and a shared commitment to preserving the integrity of interprovincial agreements and seeing the entire federation prosper.

Because President Asif Ali Zardari himself hails from Sindh and represents the interests of the agricultural community, he would do well to adopt a comprehensive approach to irrigation, agriculture and food security, not only to help cool down heated sentiments but also to improve the standing of the federation.

No qualms about Pakistan desperately needing another green revolution, but this Green Pakistan initiative should not be allowed to deepen the divide between Punjab and Sindh. For sanity and order to prevail, it is crucial to heed the voices of opposition and navigate the complexities of water distribution with transparency. *