Nestlé Pakistan supports TREK program

Nestlé Pakistan carried out a two-day training on ecotourism and sustainable waste management in Naran, under Travel Responsibly for Experiencing Ecotourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TREK) that embodies Nestlé’s vision for a waste-free future.

Under the TREK initiative, over 450 public and private sector participants have been trained in Abbottabad, Swat, Galiyat, Chitral, Peshawar, Kumrat and Naran. The training comprised sessions on categorizing waste, the importance of recycling, learning to conduct waste audits, basic food safety and the importance of WASH compliance among others. Participants included representatives from hospitality sector, government and civil society.

Speaking on the occasion, Tashfeen Haider, Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority said, “Department of Tourism’s collaboration through the TREK with Nestlé Pakistan and World bank Group will strengthen the efforts to create livelihood opportunities and effectively address the issues faced by the tourism sector including waste management.”

Talking about the initiative, Sheikh Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Nestlé Pakistan said, “Our partnership with the government and World Bank Group on TREK, will help realize our vision for shaping a waste-free future, by driving new behavior for a cleaner environment.”