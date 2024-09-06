Unclaimed benefits await returning expats

Pakistani workers who have completed their employment in South Korea are missing out on insurance benefits owed to them can claim insurance benefits.

Pakistan Employment Permit System (EPS) Center is helping workers recover unclaimed funds, but many are unaware of how to claim these benefits.

The Pakistan EPS Center, led by Director Kim Ki-wook, is offering guidance to workers who have returned to Pakistan after working in South Korea under the Employment Permit System (E9), information shared by the Korean embassy.

Many of these workers have completed their maximum stay of four years and ten months, but they have not claimed their insurance benefits. The benefits include ‘departure guarantee insurance’ and ‘return cost insurance.’

These benefits, referred to as “dormant insurance,” remain unclaimed for several years. Dormant insurance occurs when the policyholder does not collect the insurance money within three years after the reason for payment arises.

The money remains with the insurer, waiting to be claimed. For many returning workers, this is the case for their departure and return expenses.

The Pakistan EPS Center is now reaching out to these workers to help them access their unclaimed insurance funds. However, the process has become challenging. Many workers have either changed their contact details or moved, making it difficult for the center to reach them individually.