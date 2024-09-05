The Dark Side of Pakistan’s Digital Revolution: The Rise of Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence

In the contemporary social landscape, online popularity has become a defining characteristic of influence and power. Within this sphere, Pakistan has emerged as a significant player, boasting a substantial social media user base of over 71.70 million as of January 2023, representing 30.1% of the total population. This burgeoning digital presence offers numerous opportunities, such as economic empowerment and financial independence, yet it also brings with it a set of formidable challenges. Among the most pressing of these is the rise in Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV).

TFGBV encompasses a range of harmful actions carried out using the internet and mobile technology, targeting individuals based on their sexual or gender identity or reinforcing harmful gender norms. These actions include stalking, bullying, sexual harassment, defamation, hate speech, and exploitation. Alarmingly, recent research reveals that 40% of women in Pakistan have experienced cyberbullying in forms such as sexual harassment, blackmail, hate speech, stalking, identity theft, and physical threats.

Despite the prevalence of such abuses, a staggering 72% of women in Pakistan remain unaware of existing cyber laws and the procedures for filing complaints and seeking protection from the state. This lack of awareness, coupled with a cultural stigma that sees 45% of women feeling embarrassed to report harassment and doubting the state’s ability to safeguard their rights, highlights a significant barrier to addressing TFGBV.

TFGBV manifests in various forms, including sextortion, generative AI attacks on women journalists, image-based abuse, cyberstalking, online grooming, hacking, impersonation, malicious deepfakes, disinformation, cyberbullying, and online harassment. Social dominance theory elucidates this phenomenon as a dynamic where harassers assert dominance, leaving victims subordinate and silenced. Tragically, TFGBV often escalates into physical violence, with online abuse sometimes resulting in the death of victims. Gender plays a critical role in determining an individual’s vulnerability to TFGBV, with women and gender minorities disproportionately affected.

There have been harrowing instances of TFGBV leading to severe consequences in Pakistan. In 2017, a female student in Sindh tragically ended her life after enduring online blackmail and harassment. In 2023, the intersex community faced an orchestrated online hate campaign, with such complaints constituting approximately 1.6% of reported cases.

The ineffective implementation of the ‘Prevention of Electronic Crime Act’ (PECA) in Pakistan underscores the need for more robust interventions. Federal agencies, often dominated by men, have faced criticism for their failure to restrict online extremist content, prosecute hate speech, and curb online harassment. This highlights the necessity for more inclusive and effective measures to combat TFGBV.

A significant factor contributing to the prevalence of TFGBV is the exclusion of women from technology and digital spheres, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. In Pakistan, 34% fewer women own mobile devices, and 43% fewer use mobile internet compared to men. Women, girls, and other vulnerable groups, who represent the majority of TFGBV victims, are frequently excluded from policy spaces and leadership opportunities in digital issues. There is also a dire lack of local data on cyber violence, with monitoring and reporting systems often missing women’s perspectives.

The consequences of online violence are severe, frequently leading to offline harassment, psychological harm, and physical violence. Current gender-based violence responses and digital regulations fall short in addressing these dynamics. For instance, in 2016, online harassment driven by patriarchal norms resulted in the honor killing of a social media influencer. In 2015, 45% of the 3027 cybercrime cases involved electronic violence against Pakistani women.

Addressing the scourge of TFGBV in Pakistan requires comprehensive strategies aimed at empowering women, girls, and gender minorities to participate safely and meaningfully in digital spaces. It is imperative to enhance awareness of cyber laws, dismantle the cultural stigma around reporting harassment, and ensure the effective implementation of protective measures. Only through such concerted efforts can we hope to create a digital environment where all individuals can engage without fear of violence or discrimination.

Writer is working on Technology Facilitated Gender Based Violence in Pakistan.