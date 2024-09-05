Another senior ANP leader calls it a day

Senior Awami National Party (ANP) leader Zahid Khan has announced his retirement from politics, citing a shift in party priorities and growing financial involvement in the political sphere. Zahid Khan, the former Secretary Information of ANP and a former senator, stated that the current political climate forced him to step away.

“Money has become involved in politics. We never did politics for money. With the new leadership’s priorities, we are no longer relevant, so I quietly stepped aside,” he said in his statement.

His announcement follows the decision of another senior ANP leader, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, who also retired from electoral politics recently.