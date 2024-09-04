Motul holds customer engagement session

Key Customer engagement session was held in Karachi by Motul on Aug 29 which was the first of the sequence of events planned in Pakistan over the next few days.

Similar gatherings will follow across the country including Lahore and Islamabad. Motul is a reputable European Company with an international footprint specialized in the formulation, production and distribution of high-performance lubricants.

Motul in Pakistan is headed by Country Manager Mr. Saad Swati who drives the business through the Authorized Distributors House of Lubricants, in the region. Global team from Motul including Mr Hassan Ali Khwaja – Business Development Manager and Mr Hesham – Technical Manager, Middle East attended the session and shared their valuable insights and the Company’s expansion plans in Pakistan.

Mr Hafiz Zeeshan Alam, GM House of Lubricants briefed the audience about the group and its association with Motul. The event was attended by motor sports enthusiasts including Mr Nadir Magsi, influencers and key accounts and distributors from the city.