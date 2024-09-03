‘Free milk for schoolchildren in DG Khan from next month’

Chief Minister’s Directorate for Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection and Monitoring (DEFIM) Chairperson Brig. (Retd) Babar Ala-ud-Din on Tuesday said that the Punjab government’s free milk scheme for children from pre-school to Class-5 would commence from Dera Ghazi Khan in the coming month.

Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House here, he said the Punjab government was initiating the scheme from backward areas of the province and later on it would be expanded to other areas.

Mentioning about his recent visit, he informed that he was visiting the city to evaluate on-ground performance of different departments including health, police, education, MDA and many others.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of different departments. However, he expressed annoyance over the poor management and issues at Cattle Market. He remarked that he would seek explanation from Managing Director Cattle Management Company in Lahore.

He further added that all the ongoing projects would be completed within stipulated time period. About Vehari-Multan road, he remarked that the work on the road would commence soon.

There was no political interference in affairs of the officers working at district level, he said and added the government had given free hand to the officers and they were bound to resolve public problems.

Babar Ala-ud-Din also informed that the Punjab government would construct Cardio Hospitals in different divisions including Sahiwal, DG Khan.

He said the process for appointment of Vice Chancellors at different universities had commenced and hopefully it would be completed by the end of September.

To a query about sewerage issues in Multan, he maintained that sewerage system in the city was old and stated that about 50 sewerage lines would be replaced in future. He, however, appreciated the performance of WASA for early drainage of water during rains.

To another question about illegal housing societies, he remarked that there were over 100 illegal housing societies in Multan and he had directed officers concerned to initiate immediate action against them.

The In-charge CM Complaint Cell also assured of the early redressal of the problems mentioned by the local media during the press conference.

BISP scales up nutrition initiative: In order to combat malnutrition, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has planned to expand the scope of Benazir Nashonuma initiative which is the country’s largest nutrition programme.

In this regard, BISP has signed a two-year agreement with the World Food Programme (WFP) in a ceremony held at Rome to extend the Benazir Nashonuma Programme which is also one of the major government-funded initiative in WFP’s history.

According to an official source, this partnership strengthens BISP’s commitment to combat malnutrition in Pakistan, providing essential support to over four million pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and children less than two years of age.

The initiative will help build a healthier future for Pakistan’s children through collaborative efforts.

World Food Programme (WFP) has been the lead implementing partner for Benazir Nashonuma initiative since its inception.

Benazir Nashonuma initiative aims at addressing stunting among pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and their children less than two years of age through the provision of additional cash of Rs. 2,500 per quarter per PLW and boy child each and Rs. 3,000/- per quarter per girl child of BISP beneficiary families. While Rs.1500/ are given to the girls aged between 15-19 years.

For the flood affected areas, Rs. 3500 are given to per PLW and boy child each and Rs. 4000 for girl child.

In return, mothers are required to attend regular antenatal health checks and awareness sessions during pregnancy, consume specialized nutritious food (SNF), and take their children for immunization and regular health checks.

According to the statistics, Pakistan’s high rates of malnutrition (40.2 percent stunting, 28.9 percent underweight, and 17.7 percent wasting) are indicative of an ongoing child nutrition crisis.

The first 1,000 days of a child’s life are a window of opportunity to lay a strong foundation for later achievements. This time frame is a period of enormous change characterized by a high degree of plasticity in the child’s neurological development.

Investments in the early years of life are the foundation of human capital, and human capital is a key driver of economic development in the modern economy.