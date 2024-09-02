Pakistan extends invitation to India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal for SCO trade meeting

Pakistan has officially invited India’s Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, to attend the upcoming SCO Trade Ministers’ Meeting, sources have confirmed.

The invitation was delivered through diplomatic channels and is for the meeting scheduled to take place in Islamabad on September 12. The gathering will bring together trade and economic affairs ministers from SCO member countries to discuss and coordinate on trade and economic cooperation.

The proposals discussed at this meeting will be forwarded to the SCO government summit for final approval. This summit is set to occur in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended invitations to all SCO member state leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in line with SCO protocol. However, India has yet to confirm or deny its participation. Indian media reports suggest that Modi might not attend the Shanghai Cooperation Summit in Islamabad.