Man killed, 2 injured in Bajaur blast

A man was killed and two others sustained injuries when a blast occurred at Gabar Cheena area of Tehsil Salarzai of Bajaur on Sunday.

According to police, the teams of Rescue1122 reached the site and provided first aid to the victims.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Khar where one of them identified as Rahimullah of Bhai Cheena succumbed to his injuries.

The two others injured were identified as Fazal Hadi and Mohibullah residents of Bhai Cheena.

Police were investigating the incident.

Separately, three police officers were injured in a late-night terrorist attack on a police checkpoint in the Murghan area of Central Kurram, according to local authorities.

The attack comes amid a surge in terrorist activity and movement in different areas of Central Kurram.

Police sources revealed that terrorists attacked the police checkpoint in Murghan, resulting in injuries to three officers.

Police retaliated with heavy fire, and there are reports of several terrorists being injured or killed. However, the exact number of terrorists involved remains unknown.

Meanwhile, two bystanders were injured on Sunday in a grenade attack on a security checkpoint in Quetta’s Chaman Phatak area, according to a senior police official.

Superintendent of Police (City) Azhar Shah told the media that the injured were taken to Civil Hospital, adding that police and CTD cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.