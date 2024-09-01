‘Innovative designs lure global, local buyers’

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) General Manager Interiors Maria Tauqir has emphasised that unique and innovative designs in interiors are instrumental in shaping superb styles that captivate both local and global investors, besides attracting local buyers.

Speaking to 40 participants of Summer Internship program held under the aegis of PFC in collaboration with ChenOne, here on Sunday, she highlighted that Pakistan’s furniture industry was evolving with a focus on creativity, functionality, and aesthetics. She added fresh designs not only set trends but also provide an opportunity for local artisans to showcase their skills on international platforms.

She further stressed that the growing interest in modern interior design was opening new avenues for investment in Pakistan’s furniture sector, adding that the use of indigenous materials combined with contemporary design techniques had the potential to create furniture that stands out in global markets.

She also noted that Pakistan Furniture Council was playing a pivotal role in promoting these designs, which attract both buyers and investors from around the world. Maria said she firmly believes that interiors and furniture industry’s continuous innovation and commitment to quality would ensure sustained growth and global recognition, making Pakistan a hub for premium furniture design and manufacturing in the years to come.