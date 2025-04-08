Dar, Rubio agree to resolve issue of US weapons left in Afghanistan

Amid rising terror activities across the country, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday approved the establishment of the National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre (NIFTAC) under the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta).

The approval came during the fifth meeting of the Nacta Board of Governors in Islamabad. The session witnessed critical decisions aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s counter-terrorism framework.

During the meeting, Nacta’s National Coordinator, Dr Khalid Chauhan, briefed the meeting on the authority’s performance and future plans.

One of the most significant outcomes of the meeting was the approval for the establishment of the National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Center (NIFTAC).

The new entity, developed after thorough consultations with security stakeholders, will serve as a specialised hub for intelligence coordination and threat analysis.

Speaking during the meeting, Naqvi underscored that the creation of NIFTAC was a vital step toward achieving Nacta’s strategic objectives.

He further revealed that similar centers, referred to as PIFTACs, will be set up across all provincial capitals to bolster regional intelligence efforts.

The establishment of NIFTAC is expected to ensure the effective implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) and address emerging security challenges comprehensively.

Separately, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the pair’s first phone call, where America’s top diplomat expressed interest in deepening cooperation in a variety of sectors, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

According to the statement, Dar held the call – the first between the pair – and discussed bilateral relations, regional security and economic cooperation with his American counterpart.

“During the call, DPM (Deputy Prime Minister)/FM Dar reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the United States,” the statement read. “He emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation in areas such as trade, investment and counter-terrorism.”

The FO added that Rubio reciprocated Dar’s wish for greater trade and investment in various sectors, particularly in “critical minerals”.

“He said that cooperation in economy and trade would be the hallmark of future relations between the two countries,” the statement read, referring to the secretary of state.

According to the statement, Dar highlighted Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts between 2013 and 2018, with Rubio appreciating Pakistan’s fight agaianst terrorism and expressing the US’s “desire to further enhance counterterrorism cooperation”.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, with Secretary Rubio agreeing “on the need to resolve the issue of US military equipment left behind” in the country following their withdrawal in 2021.

“DPM/FM Dar and Secretary of State Rubio agreed to remain in close contact and to work together to advance the shared interests of both countries,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, security forces killed nine terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Takwara area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security personnel carried out the IBO on the night of April 6-7 on the reported presence of khwarij.

The statement said, “During [the] conduct of the operation, [our] own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, nine khwarij including HVT (high-value target), kharji ring leader Shireen were sent to hell.”

The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists, it added. The statement further said that the terrorist leader was wanted by law enforcement agencies “due to his involvement in numerous terrorist activities” and “being involved in target killing of numerous innocent civilians”.

He was also responsible for the martydom of Captain Hasnain Akhtar on March 20, the statement added.

The ISPR said, “Today’s operation has avenged the heinous act and has brought the main perpetrator to justice.”

The statement further read that a “sanitisation operation” was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists in the area, adding, “[The] security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.”