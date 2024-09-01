Pakistan-Vietnam trade sees 28% surge

The Trade volume between Pakistan and Vietnam has witnessed an increase of twenty-eight percent during first sixth month of the current year as compared to the same period last year. Addressing a function in connection with the celebration of the 79th anniversary of Vietnam National Day in Islamabad, Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan Pham Anh Tuan said bilateral trade relations between the two countries have emerged as one of the most outstanding fields of the cooperation. He said the number of delegation exchanges for business and visits has been increasing year by year and the two countries have signed a number of treaties and agreements, which create legal framework for further promoting the cooperation for mutual interest.