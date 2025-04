Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a telephonic conversation with Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, extending Eid-ul-Fitr greetings.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed his best wishes for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The PPP Chairman also conveyed Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also inquired after the health of President Asif Ali Zardari, expressed best wishes for him and prayed for his speedy recovery.