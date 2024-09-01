President Tokayev’s vision for Central Asia

Central Asia stands at a pivotal juncture in its history, where centuries-old traditions and modern aspirations intersect to shape the future of the region. At the heart of this transformation is Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, whose vision for the development of Central Asia is both ambitious and pragmatic.

His approach reflects a deep understanding of the region’s unique geopolitical significance, its rich cultural heritage, and the contemporary challenges it faces. President Tokayev’s perspective on regional cooperation and sustainable development offers a roadmap for Central Asia’s revitalization as a dynamic and self-sufficient region on the global stage.

Central Asia has long been a crossroads of civilizations, where nomadic and sedentary lifestyles coexisted and blended, creating a distinctive political, economic, and cultural identity. This region, which once thrived as a key hub on the Great Silk Road, now faces the challenge of redefining itself in a rapidly changing world. President Tokayev’s vision is shaped by the deep rooted historical legacy while emphasizing the need for modernization and collaboration among the five Central Asian states-Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. His visionary emphasis on regional unity is in fact a pragmatic approach to leveraging the collective strengths of these nations that can help reshape the complexities of the 21st century.

Central Asia has long been a crossroads of civilizations, where nomadic and sedentary lifestyles coexist, creating a distinctive political, economic, and cultural identity.

President of Kazakhstan’s vision is grounded in the idea that the region’s shared history and cultural ties offer a solid foundation for closer cooperation. The nations of Central Asia, despite their individual challenges, have demonstrated resilience and adaptability. The unity of these nations has been critical in overcoming the early predictions of instability and failure that followed the dissolution of the Soviet Union. President of Kazakhstan has always promoted this unity, coupled with the region’s rich natural resources and human capital, positions Central Asia as a significant player in global geopolitics.

President Tokayev’s vision rest on several key areas of focus. First and foremost is the need to maintain peace and stability, both within Central Asia and in its neighboring regions. The president stresses that regional security is indivisible and that cooperation in defense and security policy is crucial to safeguarding the region’s long-term interests. This includes the creation of a regional security architecture that addresses both traditional and emerging threats. Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is one such platform that Kazakhstan is the founding member. With its Regional Antiterrorism Structure (RATS) With a balanced foreign policy Kazakhstan has adopted broader strategy of positioning itself as a mediator and stabilizer in international affairs.

Economic cooperation is another cornerstone of Tokayev’s vision. Central Asia, with its vast territory of 3.88 million square kilometers and a combined GDP of $450 billion, holds immense potential for economic growth. The region’s abundant resources, including significant reserves of uranium, oil, and natural gas, provide a solid economic base. However, Tokayev recognizes that relying solely on these resources is unsustainable. President advocates for a transition towards a more diversified and technologically advanced economy. This includes fostering the digital and creative industries, which he believes can drive the region’s future economic growth. The idea of moving from a raw material-based economy to one focused on intellectual production is a central theme in his development strategy.

Regional connectivity, transport and logistics are also critical to Tokayev’s vision. Central Asia’s geographical location makes it a natural transit hub, linking major markets in Asia and Europe. The development of new transportation corridors, such as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, is seen as vital to enhancing the region’s connectivity and economic integration. Tokayev emphasizes that improving transport infrastructure and expanding transit opportunities will not only boost trade but also strengthen the region’s strategic importance on the global stage.

Water, energy, and food security are equally important components of the president’s vision. Central Asia’s water resources are limited and unevenly distributed, leading to potential conflicts over access and usage. Tokayev’s proposal to intensify cooperation within the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea and the establishment of a regional Water and Energy Consortium reflects his commitment to addressing these challenges through collaborative and innovative solutions. He also underscores the importance of transitioning to a green economy, with a particular focus on renewable energy, which he sees as essential for ensuring the region’s long-term sustainability.

Perhaps the most forward-looking aspect of Tokayev’s vision is his focus on the region’s youth. With an average age of 28.7 years, Central Asia is one of the youngest regions in the world. Tokayev sees this youthful demographic as a unique competitive advantage that, if properly harnessed, can drive the region’s economic and social development. He advocates for greater cooperation in education, science, and technology to empower the next generation and prepare them to lead the region into a prosperous future. The idea of building a unified Central Asian higher education space aligns with his broader goal of deepening regional integration and fostering a sense of shared identity among the region’s peoples.

President Tokayev’s vision for Central Asia is both ambitious and deeply rooted in the region’s historical and cultural context. His approach to regional cooperation is holistic, encompassing security, economic development, infrastructure, environmental sustainability, and cultural identity. With unity, cooperation, and innovation positions Central Asia as a potential new center of global influence, capable of shaping its destiny in an increasingly interconnected world.

The writer is Director, Centre for Eurasia and Central Asian Studies-Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies.