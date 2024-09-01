Senior govt ministers baulk at PTI talks

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has expressed his opposition to engaging in negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

During a key advisory meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) held under the chairmanship of Nawaz Sharif at the party secretariat in Model Town, Lahore, Asif made his position clear.

Responding to media queries after the meeting, Asif stated, “I am not in favour of talks with PTI.” He further clarified that he is not part of any team involved in negotiations with PTI through Mahmood Achakzai. Recent media reports suggest that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) has been in contact with Mahmood Khan Achakzai to explore indirect negotiations with PTI, with the party leadership assigning Rana Sanaullah, the Prime Minister’s advisor on political affairs, to engage with Achakzai for this purpose.

Achakzai, representing PkMAP, was elected in April as head of an alliance-the Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ain-also comprising the PTI, the SIC, the MWM, and the BNP-M. The PTI had later announced expanding the alliance to include all opposition parties. However, Asif distanced himself from these efforts, reiterating his opposition to such negotiations. Separately, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday there would be no talks with the PTI until its founder Imran Khan apologised for the events of May 9. The minister rebuked the PTI, claiming they had caused more damage than terrorists had done and questioned how any dialogue could take place with such people. He also condemned the former ruling party’s approach, particularly its insistence on demanding ‘receipts’ from opponents.