KP Finance advisor congrats KPRA for surpassing two months target

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Finance Muzzammil Aslam has congratulated KP Revenue Authority (KPRA) for surpassing its first two months target and said that overall collection is increased by 44 percent to 7.1 billion rupees as compared to 4.92 billion rupees last year. He said this while receiving the performance report of first two months of current financial year from KPRA Director General, Fauzia Iqbal. He termed the achievement a milestone and congratulated KPRA team for surpassing target in the month of August. CM aide said that KP government is taking several steps to increase its revenue so as to further improve the financial condition of the province.