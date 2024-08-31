Arsenal add Neto to replace Ramsdale

Brazilian goalkeeper Neto joined Arsenal on a season-long loan from Bournemouth ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline. The 35-year-old will provide cover for David Raya after the Gunners let England international Aaron Ramsdale join Southampton. “I’m realising a dream in my life,” Neto said in an Arsenal statement. “To all the supporters of Arsenal, I’d just like to say ‘I’m one more fan here’. My dream has come true, I’m really happy. Depend on me, I’ll give more than 100 percent to give everything for Arsenal.” Neto made 63 appearances for Bournemouth since joining from Barcelona in August 2022 and was named club captain just six months later. However, his place in the Cherries’ side had come under threat after Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Bournemouth on loan from Chelsea earlier this week.