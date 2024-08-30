OGDCL makes hydrocarbon discovery in Sindh

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Friday announced to make a discovery of hydrocarbon deposit at the Baloch-2 well in the Sanghar district of Sindh. “Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stem Test-3 in the Sembar Formation has tested 6.8 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas and 388 Barrels of Condensate per Day (BCPD) through choke size 32/64” at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 2180 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi),” the company said in a news release. The discovery of the result of a joint venture at Sinjhoro Block among OGDCL operating with 76 percent, Orient Petroleum 19 per cent and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL).