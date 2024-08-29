OUTSTANDING ACCOLADES SOLIDIFY TCL’S POSITION AT THE FOREFRONT OF INNOVATIVE DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY

Lahore, August 29, 2024: TCL Pakistan’s No 1 LED TV brand and top one 98-inch TV brand, today announces exceptional honors obtained at the EISA Awards. Renowned as Europe’s premier authority on audio-visual innovation, the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) has bestowed three prestigious awards on TCL, underscoring the brand’s relentless commitment to pushing the boundaries of display technology.

The ground-breaking TCL 115 X955 Max TV has earned the title of “EISA STATEMENT TV 2024-2025” in the XL screen category, highlighting its superior performance and innovative design. Additionally, TCL’s QD-Mini LED 4K TV 75C855 has been recognized as the “EISA HOME THEATER MINI LED TV 2024-2025”, further cementing TCL’s reputation for delivering unparalleled home cinema experiences.

TCL 115X955 Max – EISA “STATEMENT TV 2024-2025”

Setting the industry benchmark for Mini LED, TCL 115X955 Max, a 4K giant QD-Mini LED TV, was awarded the EISA “STATEMENT TV 2024-2025”. With Full Array 6th generation Mini LED of 20,000+ zones, QLED PRO, 4K HDR Premium 5000, and 144Hz Motion Clarity Pro – this monumental TV delivers exceptional contrasts and vibrant HDR picture quality on a scale never seen before. Perfect for a grand living room or a dedicated home theater, the 115X955 Max supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ technologies. The integrated 6.2.2 Onkyo Sound System completes the cinematic experience with its immersive audio quality, perfectly matching the stunning visuals.

TCL 75C855 – “EISA HOME THEATER MINI LED TV 2024-2025”

TCL’s 75C855 combines cutting-edge display technology with a sleek design, making it the centerpiece of any home theatre setup. EISA’s image and sound experts awarded the TCL 75C855 “HOME THEATRE MINI LED TV 2024-2025”, consolidating TCL’s position as a pioneer of display technology.

At the heart of the 75C855 is TCL’s Full Array Mini LED technology, combined with QLED, which delivers vibrant and precise color reproduction. The 4K HDR Premium 3500 and 144Hz Motion Clarity Pro for powerfully precise contrasts and sharp and colorful HDR picture quality. Complementing its visual prowess, the built-in 2.1.2 Onkyo Dolby Atmos sound system rounds out the experience, providing rich and enveloping audio.

These award-winning models are expected to be available soon across Pakistan. Stay tuned for upcoming innovations from TCL that continue to set new benchmarks in the industry.