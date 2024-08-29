Lahore Airport gets more immigration officers

On the directives of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, as many as two dozen immigration officers have been appointed for the convenience of the travellers at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday.

The 24 Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officers who returned from the course were posted at Lahore Airport and each officer was assigned a separate desk.

FIA Director Lahore Zone Sarfaraz Khan said that people will be able to seek help from FIA officers on any issue including immigration. He said FIA officers will be available for 24 hours a day to help and guide the public.

The officers have been appointed to solve the problems of the people at the airport, Director FIA said.

Sarfaraz Khan said that by appointing 24 additional immigration officers at Lahore Airport, the burden of problems facing by the people at the airport will be reduced.

Providing convenience to the people is our main duty, Director FIA Lahore Zone concluded.