Dur-e-Fishan’s alleged old picture goes viral

Television queen Durefishan Saleem continues to win hearts as her beauty continues to captivate millions.

Her acting skills also earned her international acclaim, but an alleged picture of the TV star divided internet.

The Ishq Murshid star’s influence extends beyond Pakistani showbiz industry. Dur-e-Fishan looks also made her a beloved figure and now a look in viral picture shocked her fans.

The pictures doing rounds online claimed to be from her teenage. It is reportedly from an event, showing Durefishan in a fancy dress with a slightly chubby appearance.

As the picture went viral, some questioned its authenticity as it is piece of cake to morph a real picture. If you look closely, the face seems to clear while the rest of picture seems blur, which makes it an edited one.

The picture has everyone talking, with people questioning cosmetic procedure and reality. The actor has not responded to the rumours surrounding her picture.