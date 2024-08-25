Meryl Streep and Martin Short hold hands at premiere party after shutting down dating rumours

Only sweethearts in the building? Only Murders in the Building costars Meryl Streep and Martin Short did nothing to quell romance rumors at an after-party for their Hulu show’s season four premiere. The film and TV veterans were filmed walking to the event hand-in-hand on Aug. 22 in a Deadline video, after previously dismissing rumors that they are dating. Amid speculation that the Mamma Mia star was dating the Father of the Bride actor back in January, his rep denied the reports, telling E! News at the time, “They are just very good friends, nothing more.” In fact, hours before the premiere party, Short once again shut down relationship speculation, assuring The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Aug. 22 that they really are just pals. Although, while at the Los Angeles premiere, the costars posed alongside Selena Gomez and Steven Martin and goofed off together for some solo shots.