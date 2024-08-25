Sindh Governor takes notice of girl’s murder

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori took notice of the recovery of the tortured body of a girl from Sadar area and sought a report from Additional Inspector General (IG) Karachi regarding the incident.

The governor said that the murder of a girl after her rape is a matter of great concern. The accused involved in the incident must be arrested and brought to justice, Governor Tessori directed.

He said this is a test case for the police and he will personally monitor it. The governor asked the officials concerned to reach out to the heirs of the deceased girl so that the body could be handed over to them.