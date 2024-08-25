Afridi celebrates wicket with cradle gesture

Pakistan’s star fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrated the birth of his baby boy with a heartwarming cradle gesture after taking a wicket in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh at Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi on Saturday. He bowled a length delivery on middle and leg, which Hasan Mahmud tried to hit over the mid-wicket area, but only managed to edge the ball to hand a diving catch to Muhammad Rizwan behind the wickets. He celebrated the wicket with a cradling gesture to honour his newborn child. Here’s the translation of the text from Urdu to English: Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a press release said that Afridi was blessed with a baby boy. “Congratulations from Pakistan team players, management, and PCB,” the PCB said in a felicitation message. Afridi will leave for Karachi after playing the ongoing first Test. He will rejoin the team before the second Test, scheduled to be played from August 30 to September 3 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.