Punjab makes vehicle fitness certification mandatory

Punjab has announced a new initiative to issue fitness certificates for non-commercial vehicles, including cars, SUVs, and motorcycles.

This new plan aims to enhance vehicle safety and tackle smog by extending fitness checks beyond commercial vehicles. The Punjab government has called for private sector applications to establish workshops for this purpose. Currently, only 15% of the vehicles in the province are commercial, while 85% are private vehicles that lack a formal fitness checking system. The introduction of fitness checks for private vehicles is part of the province’s broader strategy to address environmental concerns. Previously, fitness certificates were only required for commercial vehicles. This new measure represents a significant expansion of vehicle safety regulations in Punjab.