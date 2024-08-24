Child infected with poliovirus in Hyderabad

A 29-month old child has been detected with polio virus in Hyderabad as a first case reported from the city in the current year. The National Emergency Operation Center for Polio Eradication has night informed the health authorities that a female child had been detected with Type-I Wild Polio Virus (WPV1) from her stool test.

According to the center, that was the third polio case in Sindh and first in Hyderabad in 2024.

The virus has been classified as YB3A and it is 99.22% linked to a virus detected in an environmental sample collected from Hyderabad on May 8. The center noted that the child had an onset of paralysis on August 3.