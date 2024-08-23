A Life Split in Two

The history of Afghanistan over the last few decades is marred by continuous conflict, ranging from the Soviet invasion in 1979, the rise of the Taliban, the US-led intervention post-9/11, and the subsequent civil war. These events have had a devastating impact on the Afghan population, leading to one of the largest refugee crises in modern history.

Millions of Afghans have been forced to flee their homes, seeking refuge in neighbouring countries, with Pakistan hosting a significant portion of these displaced people. The ongoing war has not only destroyed the social and economic fabric of Afghanistan but has also forced its people into a life of perpetual displacement and uncertainty.

Afghanistan’s geographical proximity to Pakistan made it a natural refuge for those fleeing the violence. Over the years, Pakistan has hosted more than 3 million Afghan refugees, making it one of the largest refugee-host countries in the world. These refugees have lived in camps and urban areas, often facing significant challenges in terms of access to basic services, employment, and education.

Despite these hardships, Pakistan has played a critical role in providing shelter to Afghans who had nowhere else to turn. However, the political and social dynamics within Pakistan regarding Afghan refugees have always been complex, influenced by security concerns, economic pressures, and shifting public sentiments.

The situation for Afghan refugees in Pakistan took a significant turn in recent years, especially after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August 2021. As the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, a new wave of refugees sought to escape the country, fearing persecution or reprisals. Pakistan, already dealing with a large refugee population, faced renewed pressure. However, this time, the reception was markedly different. With Pakistan’s own political and economic challenges, the government has become increasingly reluctant to accommodate new refugees, leading to stricter border controls and a growing number of deportations.

The deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan has become a contentious issue, both domestically and internationally. Pakistan’s government argues that it can no longer bear the economic burden of hosting millions of refugees, particularly at a time of rising inflation, unemployment, and social unrest within the country. Moreover, there is a perception that the continued presence of Afghan refugees poses a security threat, particularly in border regions where militant activities have persisted. These concerns have led to a policy shift towards the forced repatriation of Afghans, despite the ongoing instability in Afghanistan.

For many Afghan refugees, deportation to Afghanistan is tantamount to a death sentence. The situation in Afghanistan remains precarious, with ongoing conflict, human rights abuses, and a severe humanitarian crisis. Many deportees face persecution upon their return, either because of their ethnic or political affiliations or simply because they are seen as having abandoned the country during its darkest hours. For these individuals, Pakistan’s decision to deport them is a stark reminder of the precariousness of their existence – a life split between two countries, neither of which offers a haven.

The international community has expressed concern over Pakistan’s deportation policies, arguing that they violate international human rights norms, particularly the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits the forced return of refugees to a country where they are likely to face persecution. Despite these concerns, Pakistan has continued with its deportation policies, citing national security and economic challenges as overriding priorities. This has led to a growing humanitarian crisis, with thousands of Afghans stranded in limbo, unable to return to a war-torn country but also unwelcome in the country they once sought refuge.

The plight of Afghan refugees highlights the broader challenges of the global refugee crisis. While countries like Pakistan have borne a disproportionate share of the burden, the international community has often failed to provide adequate support, either in terms of financial assistance or in offering resettlement opportunities. This has left millions of refugees in a state of perpetual limbo, facing uncertain futures and the constant threat of deportation. The situation underscores the need for a more equitable and comprehensive approach to addressing the refugee crisis, one that recognizes the shared responsibility of the global community.

As the situation in Afghanistan continues to evolve, the future of Afghan refugees remains uncertain. While some have managed to integrate into Pakistani society, many more continue to live in precarious conditions, facing the constant threat of deportation. For these individuals, their lives remain split between two worlds – neither of which offers the security or stability they so desperately need. The story of Afghan refugees is not just a tale of displacement; it is a story of resilience and survival in the face of unimaginable adversity. But it is also a stark reminder of the failure of the international community to protect the most vulnerable among us.

The writer is a freelance columnist based in Quetta.