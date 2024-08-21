Hope for United Bengal

In a shocking turn of events, Bangladesh recently witnessed the ouster of former prime minister Hasina Wajid, marking a significant shift in the country’s political landscape. But while her supporters may have done a terrific job with propaganda-pedding, to accuse others of fires in one’s backyard speaks poorly about themselves.

This development has come at a time when the pro-India inclinations in Bangladesh are waning, which signals a departure from the historical ties between the two nations. Her ouster has ignited a fierce debate within the country, with many questioning the underlying motives and implications of this drastic change.

Hasina Wajid, the daughter of Bangladesh’s founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had risen to power, capitalising on his political career. For a certain time being, her promises to usher in a new era of progress and prosperity for the nation did materialise, which can largely be attributed to her pro-New Delhi inclinations and the effect it had on the international community. Encouraged by India, the entire world joined in her efforts to artificially sustain Bangladesh’s economy but at the expense of raging income gaps across the country. More worryingly, her government’s authoritarian tendencies and crackdown on dissent raised concerns about the erosion of democratic values in the country, proving to be the last straw that broke the camel’s back.

Bangladesh has traditionally maintained strong ties with India, based on shared cultural, historical, and strategic interests. However, the incoming leadership in Bangladesh is expected to reassess the country’s foreign policy priorities, potentially shifting away from India-centric policies towards a more balanced approach.

Amidst this period of political turmoil and shifting alliances, many still have underlying hope for a united Bengal. The historical and cultural ties that bind the Bengali people across borders continue to resonate deeply, fueling aspirations for reunification and the establishment of a shared identity.

The dream of a united Bengal, encompassing both East and West Bengal, is not merely a nostalgic longing for a bygone era but a progressive vision for a future of peace, prosperity, and cultural vibrancy. The partition of Bengal in 1947 left a deep scar on the collective consciousness of the Bengali people, dividing families, communities, and a rich cultural heritage.

The recent developments in Bangladesh offer a glimmer of hope for the realization of this long-held aspiration. As the country navigates through a period of political transition and uncertainty, the prospect of a united Bengal stands as a beacon of unity and resilience for the Bengali people on both sides of the border. Many Bengalis yearn for a separate Bengali nation that reflects their unique cultural and linguistic identity. This aspiration is fueled by the deep emotional and historical connections that bind Bengalis together, as well as a desire to preserve and promote their cultural heritage in a world that often overlooks regional identities in favour of broader national narratives.

The seismic shifts in Bangladesh’s political landscape and foreign policy priorities underscore the complex interplay of geopolitics, nationalism, and identity politics in the region.

As the Bengali people navigate through this turbulent period, their unwavering spirit and resilience shine through, driving them towards a future where the artificial divisions of the past are overcome, and a united Bengal emerges as a symbol of peace, harmony, and cultural richness. To close one’s eyes to the euphoria shared over Durga Pujas and the idol-like status conferred upon the legendary Rabindranath Tagore might work well for New Delhi, which may not be ready to part way with a huge chunk of its land. But for hundreds of millions of hearts beating across the border, true independence would only be celebrated once they breathe in a United Bangla that reflects their cultural and linguistic identity and heritage.

