China’s gasoline exports fall 35.7% in July as profit margins weaken

China’s gasoline exports fell 35.7% in July from a year earlier, customs data showed on Sunday, as refiners lowered crude runs and held back from shipments due to weakening profit margins.

Gasoline exports stood at 790,000 metric tons last month, or 5.77 million barrels per day, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. China exported 1.22 million tons of gasoline in July last year and 930,000 tons in June.

“Motor fuel exports remain capped because of weak margins and production, due to refinery run cuts,” said Emma Li, senior China oil analyst for Vortexa.

Export margins for gasoline were mostly negative between the second half of June and early July, roughly a loss of $3 to $4 a barrel for export sales, said a trader who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

China’s January-July crude oil throughput was down 1.2% at 419.15 metric tons, the statistics bureau reported on Thursday.

“China will likely issue more product export quotas to boost refinery runs,” Vortexa’s Li said.

Beijing manages exports of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel under a quota system, issuing several batches of allocations during the year, mostly to state-run producers, and viewing product shipments to global markets as a tool to manage domestic supply and demand balances.

Jet fuel shipments led the fuel exports, rising 20.2% to 1.76 million tons up from 1.47 million tons in July last year. In June, Jet fuel shipments totalled 1.65 million tons.