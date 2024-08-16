Ray of Hope and Resilience

A quote from Stephen Ambrose is relevant to our emotional commitment to Independence Day. He said ‘The Past is a source of knowledge and the future is a source of hope. Love of the past implies faith in the future.’

As the nation is celebrating the 77th Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm, we should take this occasion as an opportunity to revive the spirit of freedom movement to dispel the negative propagation floating mostly on social media platforms.

The eye-catching combination of green and white on the whirling national flag reminds us of the glorious struggle of our founding fathers for the fundamental rights of the Muslims of the subcontinent. Decades-long movement witnessed many twists and turns before the triumph of victory which eventually emerged in the form of partition in 1947. When Muhammad Ali Jinnah began their political career from the platform of the Indian National Congress, nobody could imagine that he would be the founding father of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the post-partition subcontinent.

The annual celebration of independence carries special significance in the context of prevailing poly-crisis in Pakistan. This should be kept in focus that 60 percent of the population comprises energetic youth in Pakistan. This enormous human asset should draw inspiration from genuine heroes of the independence movement.

Over some time, criticism of the creation of Pakistan has grown exponentially mostly on social media platforms. Despite lacking a logical basis, hollow criticism is engraving negative perceptions in the raw minds of Pakistani youth. Persistent governance failures and social disparities are the root causes of growing anger against the ruling elite among the suffering masses.

BJP, which happens to be the proud political arm of RSS, is striving hard to convert India into a ‘Hindu Rashter’.

This anger is being exploited cunningly to generate negative optics about the ideology of Pakistan by foreign hostile elements. Unawareness of the correct historical background of the partition subsequently multiplies the vulnerability of youth to the forces inimical to the very existence of Pakistan as a sovereign Muslim state.

The story of Pakistan’s creation is a tremendous package of hope for the new generation. The dream of an independent Muslim majority state in the subcontinent became a reality with the strength of unity and unflinching collective commitment of the Muslims. Those who question the validity of Two Nation Theory with the present era, are either biased or unaware of the horrors of Islamophobia oozing out from India.

BJP’s rise to power corridors of India is the biggest endorsement of the farsightedness of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. The apparent secular and democratic mask of the Indian National Congress could not hide the anti-Muslim side of her true face from insightful Jinnah.

Foreseeing the vicious designs of Congress leadership, Muhammad Ali Jinnah joined the All-India Muslim League with a vision to safeguard the rights of the Muslims of the sub-continent. We should be thankful for the wisdom of Dr Muhammad Iqbal, who precisely predicted the consequences of Hindu majority rule for the Muslims. It was rightly feared by the Muslim League leadership that no democratic system could convince the prejudiced Hindu majority to co-exist with the Muslim minority on equal terms.

The horrible resurgence of Islamophobia in Modi-led India during the past ten years has proved that constitutional secularism is nowhere visible on the ground. BJP, which happens to be the proud political arm of RSS, is striving hard to convert India into a ‘Hindu Rashter’. Though the plan could not be manifested due to low numbers in recent elections, the BJP is fulfilling the agenda short of constitutional amendment with forceful and violent anti-Muslim actions.

Ironically, anti-Muslim sentiments have seeped deep down the roots of state institutions. This aspect is evident from those biased verdicts of the Indian supreme court which legitimized the demolition of Babri Mosque for the construction of ‘The Ram Temple’ and abrogation of statehood status of IIOJK.

Recurring Islamophobia acts in India are undeniable proof of uncontrollable ‘Hindu Majoritarianism’ in the garb of so-called secularism. RSS and BJP are taking ‘Hindutva’ ideology inside the neighbouring states in the form of cross-border terrorism, proxies and disinformation networks. Pakistan has been at the top of the list of target states.

Unity and resilience are the best options to counter the hostile manoeuvres of archrival neighbours. 14th August reminds us about the unprecedented commitment of the founding fathers to the cause of independence. This day also underscores the national resilience displayed by Pakistan immediately after the partition.

Despite the non-cooperative approach of India at the time of partition, Pakistan survived all the odds. Our homeland is blessed with a vast coastal belt, precious minerals, highly talented youth, fertile lands, excellent irrigation system and snow-covered mountain ranges.

The country displayed unprecedented resilience in the war against terrorism. Pakistan stands out as a symbol of stability in the region amid professional armed forces and nuclear capability. Arshad Nadeem’s recent victory in the Olympics is a continuation of a glorious sporting tradition which comprises world titles in cricket, squash, hockey, snooker and yachting.

The current economic crisis is very much curable. Collective commitment with the spirit of freedom and swift correction in the political course would open the venues of stability. A bright future awaits ahead for the resilient Pakistani nation in the days to come.

The writer is a graduate of QAU, PhD scholar and a freelance writer and can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com