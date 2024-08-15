4 soldiers martyred in South Waziristan

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday that four soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack in South Waziristan District.

It said that on the night of August 13, a fire exchange took place in which the security forces “killed six Khawarij due to effective engagement by own troops”.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khawarij found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.