Naveen Khan’s Abul Asar Hafeez Jalandhari: A Revolutionary & Revered Poet Laureate’s Timeless Legacy launches on Independence Day

As Pakistan celebrates its 77th Independence Day, a monumental addition to the nation’s literary heritage will be introduced with the release of “Abul Asar Hafeez Jalandhari: A Revolutionary and Revered Poet Laureate’s Timeless Legacy.”

This meticulously researched biography, written by his granddaughter Naveen Khan, will be available on Amazon starting August 14, 2024. The book offers an in-depth exploration of the life of the man who not only authored Pakistan’s national anthem but also left an indelible mark on the cultural and literary landscape of the Subcontinent.

Hafeez Jalandhari’s journey is marked by exceptional resilience, brilliance and significant influence. Hailing from the ancient city of Jalandhar-where Alexander the Great’s progress was famously stopped-Jalandhari emerged as a prominent literary figure in the 20th century. This biography captures his enduring quest for justice and his steadfast dedication to using literature to advocate for the marginalized and promote positive change.

The biography offers an in-depth exploration of Jalandhari’s distinguished career, showcasing his notable honors, such as the Hilal-i-Imtiaz and the Pride of Performance. It also highlights his broader historical contributions, including his honorary recognition from British India for his work during World War II. Readers will gain insight into how Jalandhari’s literary achievements transcended national boundaries, particularly through his creation of the national anthems for both Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, reflecting his significant influence on the cultural and national identity of the region.

Naveen Khan’s narrative offers an engaging view into the life of a poet honored with titles like ‘Firdousi’ and ‘King of Poets.’ The book highlights his magnum opus, Shahnama-i-Islam, a distinctive four-volume work that chronicles the history of Islam through verse. By providing a detailed and immersive account, the biography unveils rare insights into Jalandhari’s personal and professional experiences, revealing the challenges and historical moments that defined his extraordinary journey.