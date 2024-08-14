cbd Punjab celebrate 77th I-Day with patriotic zeal

In celebration of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day, CBD Punjab hosted a grand ceremony at CBD Punjab Quaid District, marked by a profound display of patriotism. The event was graced by Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, COO of CBD Punjab, as the guest of honor.

The ceremony saw the enthusiastic participation of senior officials and staff members of CBD Punjab. The event commenced with the hoisting of the national flag, accompanied by prayers for the nation’s continued progress and prosperity.

In his address, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua expressed his pride in Pakistan’s journey over the past 77 years, acknowledging the numerous challenges and triumphs the nation has faced. He highlighted CBD Punjab’s significant contribution to the country’s development, emphasizing the authority’s expansion beyond Lahore into the wider Punjab region. He also reiterated his hopes for Pakistan’s ongoing progress and prosperity.

On the eve of Independence CBD Punjab illuminated the skies with a mesmerising display of fireworks at CBD Punjab Quaid District.The ceremony concluded with the distribution of prizes to the winners of speech and quiz competitions held among CBD Punjab’s staff, followed by the cutting of a special Independence Day cake.