Pakistan’s first-ever tight gas project starts production

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Monday announced the successful commencement of early commercial production of Tight Gas from Pakistan’s first-ever Tight Gas project, Nur West Well-1 at the Nur Development & Production Lease (D&PL), located in the Sujawal district of Sindh. According to press release, the Nur West Well-1 is currently producing 1.5 million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas with a wellhead flowing pressure of 1050 PSI. The gas is sourced from the Lower Guru formation (‘A’ Sand) and has been seamlessly integrated into the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network. This integration will strengthen the national gas supply infrastructure and contribute to the stability of Pakistan’s energy supply. During drilling, initial conventional testing methods did not provide favorable results, consequently, the hydraulic fracturing technique was employed to achieve production viability. This innovative approach underscores OGDCL’s commitment to exploring and developing advanced techniques to maximize resource potential. OGDCL has formulated a comprehensive Tight Gas exploration and development roadmap, which is currently under implementation. This roadmap reaffirms the company’s commitment to expanding energy resources, securing national energy requirements, and promoting sustainable development across Pakistan.