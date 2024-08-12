‘Over 58,000 women provided relief in four months’

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the virtual women police stations are ensuring immediate relief to women citizen who are victims of violence, abuse, and exploitation, through the virtual women police station, more than 58,500 women have been provided relief in the past 4 months. IG Punjab instructed that DPOs should personally monitor cases referred by the Virtual Women Police Station and take immediate action for providing relief to women citizens. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Tahafuz Centres are an essential means of support and rehabilitation for transgenders and other vulnerable groups in society. He emphasized the need to further improve the performance of the Tahafuz Centers to ensure comprehensive support for the affected individuals. IG Punjab further said that the Punjab Police would accelerate its community policing efforts to protect vulnerable groups and provide them with legal and social assistance. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held today at the Central Police Office. Various matters, including the performance of the Virtual Women Police Stations, Police Khidmat and Tahafuz Centers, Meesaq Centers, and District Women Police Councils, were reviewed in the meeting.

SSP Operations Safe Cities Authority, Riffat Bukhari, CTO Lahore Ammara Athar, AIG Admin Dr. Rizwan Khan, and AIG Welfare Shaista Nadeem were present at the meeting. SSP Riffat Bukhari briefed on the performance since the establishment of the Virtual Women Police Station. CTO Lahore Ammara Athar informed about the performance of the Tahafuz Centers and District Women Police Councils. All CPOs, DPOs, DIG Operations Lahore Faisal Kamran, In-charges of Tahafuz Centers, Victim Support Officers, and Members of the District Women Police Council participated via video link. In the meeting, detailed discussions on the professional aspects of all projects were held, and IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issued important instructions.

Separately, DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir presided over a follow-up video link meeting regarding the prevention of electricity theft and crackdown against the culprits. The meeting was attended by officers from Punjab Police, LESCO, and FIA with SSP Operations Lahore Tasawer Iqbal, RPOs and DPOs of Sheikhupura and Sahiwal regions participating via video link. The meeting reviewed the ongoing crackdown against electricity thieves and the targets set in the previous meeting. In the meeting all the officers agreed to make the crackdown more effective and strict against electricity thieves, who are causing losses to the national exchequer, through mutual cooperation between the Police and LESCO teams.